Services
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-9641
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Kemp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Irene (Townsend) Kemp


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Irene (Townsend) Kemp Obituary
Linda Irene (Townsend) Kemp

Rochester - KEMP, Linda Irene (Townsend)- Age 80, of Rochester, MI, died Saturday, April 4 at Anthology of Troy under hospice care. She was born on May 6, 1939 in Highland Park, MI. She is survived by her husband of 61 years William "Bill" Kemp; children Bill (Joann) of Harrison Township, Russell (Kristin) of Troy and Tom (Suzanne) of Holly; also missed by her grandchildren, William, Kendall, Vince, Angela, Joe, Alec, Tommy, Kelly, Lara, Jamie and her sister Nancy Townsend Boland along with brothers and sisters in-law, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Russell and Irene Townsend.

Linda will always be remembered for her kindness, grace and athleticism. She had an amazing sense of style and humor.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.

Special thanks to her

Private care givers, the caregivers at Anthology as well as her hospice team.

Tributes may be shared at Pixleyfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pixley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -