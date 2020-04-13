|
|
Linda Irene (Townsend) Kemp
Rochester - KEMP, Linda Irene (Townsend)- Age 80, of Rochester, MI, died Saturday, April 4 at Anthology of Troy under hospice care. She was born on May 6, 1939 in Highland Park, MI. She is survived by her husband of 61 years William "Bill" Kemp; children Bill (Joann) of Harrison Township, Russell (Kristin) of Troy and Tom (Suzanne) of Holly; also missed by her grandchildren, William, Kendall, Vince, Angela, Joe, Alec, Tommy, Kelly, Lara, Jamie and her sister Nancy Townsend Boland along with brothers and sisters in-law, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Russell and Irene Townsend.
Linda will always be remembered for her kindness, grace and athleticism. She had an amazing sense of style and humor.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
Special thanks to her
Private care givers, the caregivers at Anthology as well as her hospice team.
Tributes may be shared at Pixleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020