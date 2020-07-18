1/1
Linda Jean-Marie Marcial
Linda Jean-Marie Marcial

Marcial, Linda Jean-Marie- Age 57- July 16, 2020- Beloved mother of Melissa Geisler, and Randy (Natasha) Willis. Loving grandmother of 3. Dear sister of Randall (June), Edward (Christine), Gary, and Kelly (Mary Lou) Marcial. She was also survived by many nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends. Visitation Tuesday at 10am until the time of her Funeral Service at 11:30 am at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd). Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
JUL
21
Funeral service
11:30 AM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
