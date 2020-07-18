Linda Jean-Marie Marcial
Marcial, Linda Jean-Marie- Age 57- July 16, 2020- Beloved mother of Melissa Geisler, and Randy (Natasha) Willis. Loving grandmother of 3. Dear sister of Randall (June), Edward (Christine), Gary, and Kelly (Mary Lou) Marcial. She was also survived by many nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends. Visitation Tuesday at 10am until the time of her Funeral Service at 11:30 am at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd). Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com