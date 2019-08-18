|
Linda Kay Johnston
Clinton Twp. - Linda Kay Johnston, age 81, a resident of Grosse Pointe Woods and then Clinton Township, died peacefully on July 30, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Deb Hamel (Ken), Jeff (Kathy), Greg (Andrea), David (Amy), 12 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, her brothers Terry Sam (Carolyn), Donnie Sam (Sue). She is predeceased by her husband Don and sister Joanne Andreski (Leo).
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on September 28, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 57 Southbound Gratiot Ave., Mt. Clemens 48043. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org), United Methodist Committee on Relief (www.umcmission.org/umcor) or to a charitable organization of choice in Linda's memory.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019