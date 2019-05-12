|
|
Linda King McCormick
- - Age 70 May 3, 2019.
Beloved husband of Don McCormick. Dear mother of Jeff (Sherrie) McCormick. Cherished grandmother of Madilyn Grace. Also survived by many heartbroken family members, friends, neighbors, and members of the Birmingham School District community. Memorial Service at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.), Saturday at 12 Noon. Friends may visit beginning at 10am. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019