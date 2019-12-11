|
|
Linda Loberman
Royal Oak - Linda Loberman, 76, of Royal Oak, Michigan, died on December 10, 2019. Cherished mother of Jennifer Loberman (Shane Wash) and the late Zachary Loberman. Also survived by her former husband and the father of her children, Lawrence Loberman. Dear sister of Marilyn (Howard) Held and the late Susanne Gail Reichman. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE 2:00 P.M. THURSDAY DECEMBER 12, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019