St. Clair Shores - Linda Ann Lux, age 71, passed away on December 1, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years, Thomas; loving children: Ann Marie Keck (Donald O'Neil), Tom (Bridgett) Keck, Donald; grandchildren: Jean Masty, Jessica Hoover, Makenzie Keck; great-grandson: Jason Ardell Daniels; and her four siblings. Visitation, Friday, December 4, 2020 from 3:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral Mass, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope Parish, 28301 Little Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores.









