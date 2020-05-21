|
Linda M. Sperhac (nee Bach)
- - passed away May 19, 2020. Age 59. Beloved wife of Andy. Loving mother of Andrew. Daughter of the late Richard and Ruth Bach. Dear sister of Mary Bach, Kathleen Bach, the late Richard T. Bach, and Patricia Bach. Sister-in-law of Sheri Bach. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. A proud Detroiter, Linda enjoyed family, movies, walking her dog, playing cards, and volunteering. A private service was held on May 21st at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home. Memorial Tributes can be made to Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley www.rescuemissionmv.org, Warren Family Mission https://warrenfamilymission.com/, Gleaners Community Food Bank https://www.gcfb.org/, or the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries https://drmm.org/. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
