Linda Marie (Buttrey) Benedict



In the early morning of June 6, 2020, Linda Marie (Buttrey) Benedict transcended to heaven at the young age of 71. Linda, loving mother of four and grandmother of fourteen, passed peacefully at home in the arms of the love of her life, Chuck Landino.



Linda was born in Detroit on December 15, 1948 to Homer and Barbara (Knight) Buttrey. Two siblings, Barbara (Buttrey) Rodriguez and David Buttrey, followed. Linda joyfully gave birth to four children who were her pride and joy.



Linda and Chuck began dating while the kids were young and have been inseparable for forty two years. Chuck loyally cared for Linda's every need with love and devotion when her health declined these last fifteen years. Their relationship is rare and a beautiful example of unconditional love.



Linda pursued a legal secretary certificate; modeling hard work and tenacity for all who knew her. She graduated Valedictorian and was immediately hired by the prestigious law firm Honigman. Those fortunate enough to work with, and know Linda, describe her as kind, supportive, patient, committed, tireless, knowledgeable, and self-sacrificing. She proudly dedicated 24 years to the firm before retiring early in 2005.



Linda's last 15 years have largely been spent at home due to the physical challenges from rheumatoid arthritis. As the steadfast, loving matriarch of the family, she loved celebrating holidays and birthdays with daughter Shally (Joe) Banks, son Justin Benedict, daughter Sherry (Jeff) Betcher, and son Jason (Paula) Benedict. Linda loved and doted on her beloved fourteen grandchildren Chelsea, Chad, Austin, Nick, Sydney, Kyle, Hailei, Hannah, Sebastian, Beau, Camryn, Allie and great grandchildren Gavin and Ashland. In her altruistic eyes, Linda's grandchildren could do no wrong.



Linda's wish was that loved ones remember her with a Celebration of Life. Please contact her family for details.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store