|
|
Linda Mitchell
- - Linda Mitchell, April 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Lawrence for 46 years. Cherished mother of Erica Mitchell (Gelu Sulugiuc), Natalie Mitchell (Christopher Kurpinski), Tamara Falcone (Jason), and Brett Mitchell (Amy). Devoted grandmother of five. Dear sister of William Kangas (Sharon). Family will receive friends Monday from 2-8 pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Memorial Service Tuesday, 11 am at Peace Lutheran Church, 17209 13 Mile Rd., Southfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Lutheran Child and Family Services of Michigan, 665 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI 48207.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019