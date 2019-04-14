Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
17209 13 Mile Rd
Southfield, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Mitchell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Mitchell Obituary
Linda Mitchell

- - Linda Mitchell, April 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Lawrence for 46 years. Cherished mother of Erica Mitchell (Gelu Sulugiuc), Natalie Mitchell (Christopher Kurpinski), Tamara Falcone (Jason), and Brett Mitchell (Amy). Devoted grandmother of five. Dear sister of William Kangas (Sharon). Family will receive friends Monday from 2-8 pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Memorial Service Tuesday, 11 am at Peace Lutheran Church, 17209 13 Mile Rd., Southfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Lutheran Child and Family Services of Michigan, 665 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI 48207.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now