Linda Morin
Naples - Linda J. Morin of Milford Michigan passed away at the age of 67 in Naples, Florida on May 18, 2019. Linda was born on April 5, 1952 to the late Reginald and Arlene Morin in Detroit Michigan.
Linda is survived by sisters, Karen (Gene) and Diana; brothers, Lonnie (Judy), Gene (Noranna), and Brian. She is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews and 10 great nieces and nephews.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Sarcoidosis Foundation in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019