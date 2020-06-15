Linda Rae Tisdale
Grosse Pointe - Linda Rae Tisdale (nee Parsons). Age 81. Passed June 14, 2020. Born in Oak Park, Illinois to the late Dr. Joseph Parsons, DDS and the late Joanne Parsons (nee Beyerle). Beloved wife to Bradford Tisdale. Loving mother to Dr. Scott Tisdale, DDS., Kristin (Steven) Edmonson, and Kevin (Danielle) Tisdale. Cherished grandmother to Daniel, Megan, Jack, and Bennett. Dear sister to Joseph (the late Joyce) Parsons and David (Joan) Parsons. Adored aunt to Jorie Parsons, Lauren Parsons, and the late Jennifer Parsons. Memorial visitation Friday June 26 from 1-5 PM. Face coverings required for entry. Private family memorial service to follow. A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. ahpeters.com.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.
