Linda S. Jarkey, PhD
Bloomfield Hills - June 19, 1949-September 19, 2020, educator/ administrator for UCS, adjunct professor at Saginaw Valley State University, passed away after a 13 month battle with pancreatic cancer. Daughter of Harry Jarkey and Jennie (Marchione) Jarkey. She is survived by her sister, Julie Jarkey-Kozlowski, and her brother-in-law, Ron Kozlowski, many friends and extended family.
Linda was a world traveler, a writer and researcher, and published author of the award winning book, "Sadie Sees Trouble". She was on the Board of Directors at Meadowbrook Theatre, and an avid film buff. She was working on a series of Sadie books as well as several travel books. She explored 76 countries and six continents toward her goal of 100 countries. We are saddened to not be able to have a proper service at this time. A celebration of Linda's life will take place when the pandemic restrictions are lifted. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Heifer International appreciated. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @WujekCalcaterra.com