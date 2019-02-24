Services
Linda Ferenczi
Lying in State
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane
Dearborn, MI
Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane,
Dearborn, MI
Linda Sue Ferenczi Obituary
Linda Sue Ferenczi

- - FERENCZI, Linda Sue. February 12, 2019. Age 62. Beloved wife of Ronald. Loving daughter of Edward and Theresa Kwasnik. Dear sister in law of Karen (George) Taylor. Dearest niece of Theresa Machnacki and Delphine Machnacki. Also survived by 1 niece, 3 nephews and many cousins. Funeral Mass at Church of the Divine Child (1055 N. Silvery Lane, Dearborn) February 28, 2019. Instate 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by the John K. Solosy Funeral Home (313) 383-1870. www.solosyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019
