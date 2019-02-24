|
|
Linda Sue Ferenczi
- - FERENCZI, Linda Sue. February 12, 2019. Age 62. Beloved wife of Ronald. Loving daughter of Edward and Theresa Kwasnik. Dear sister in law of Karen (George) Taylor. Dearest niece of Theresa Machnacki and Delphine Machnacki. Also survived by 1 niece, 3 nephews and many cousins. Funeral Mass at Church of the Divine Child (1055 N. Silvery Lane, Dearborn) February 28, 2019. Instate 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by the John K. Solosy Funeral Home (313) 383-1870. www.solosyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019