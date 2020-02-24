|
|
Lirie Idrizi
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA - Lirie (Selimi) Idrizi of Rancho Palos Verdes, California passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020, at Little Company of Mary Hospital. She was 74 years old. "Lirka" was born on July 5, 1945 to Celik and Vezire (Rexhepi) Selimi. She grew up in Grencari, a village in Macedonia. Lirka arrived in America in the late 60's and dedicated herself to raising her three children. Lirka deeply loved her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She adored all five of them, and called them "her army." They, in turn, lovingly called her "Nene." Lirka was fun loving and easily made friends wherever she went. She had numerous longtime friendships that she cherished and brought her comfort during the latter part of her lifetime. Lirka enjoyed traveling, shopping and talking on the phone with her dearest family members and friends. She was an exceptional cook and took great pride making delicious homemade meals and desserts for the people she adored. Lirka is survived by her three daughters, Drita, Liana and Xheneta; her five grandchildren, Paul, Luc, Violeta, Benjamin and Joshua; her sisters and brothers, Ajten, Emine, Syndus, Bexhet and Esat; her many nieces and nephews, and extended family members and wonderful friends. Lirka will be dearly missed. Visitation for Lirie will be held Thursday, February 27th from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM at Manns Family Funeral Home, 17000 Middlebelt, Livonia 48154. www.mannsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020