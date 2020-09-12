Lisa Ann Broeren
Port St. Lucie - Lisa Ann Broeren, 59, Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at a Port St Lucie hospital.
Lisa was born November 13, 1960, in Williamson, WV, to the late William and Katherine (Whitten) Sizemore.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Anthony Broeren, Port St. Lucie; Uncle, Keith (Connie) Whitten; cousins: Denise Wenk, Rachel Day and Brent Synder.
She was preceded in death by two cousins, Sonia Flegal and Barry Whitten.
As per Lisa's wishes, private funeral services were held. A memorial fund has been established for the Port St. Lucie Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to Lisa's family at www.prokowall.com
