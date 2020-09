Lisa Ann BroerenPort St. Lucie - Lisa Ann Broeren, 59, Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at a Port St Lucie hospital.Lisa was born November 13, 1960, in Williamson, WV, to the late William and Katherine (Whitten) Sizemore.Lisa is survived by her husband, Anthony Broeren, Port St. Lucie; Uncle, Keith (Connie) Whitten; cousins: Denise Wenk, Rachel Day and Brent Synder.She was preceded in death by two cousins, Sonia Flegal and Barry Whitten.As per Lisa's wishes, private funeral services were held. A memorial fund has been established for the Port St. Lucie Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to Lisa's family at www.prokowall.com