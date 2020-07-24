1/1
Lisa M. Shermetaro
Lisa M. Shermetaro

Warren - Shermetaro, Lisa M., age 50 of Warren, died July 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles. Loving mother of Clayton (Maria), Hunter (Emily), Mitchell, and Isabelle; step-mother of Joshua and Jacob. Adoring grandmother of Violet. Dear daughter of Joseph Wismont and the late Violet Grochowski ; step-daughter of Rose Wismont. Cherished sister of Joe (Shannon) Wismont and Lori (the late Michael) Brogan. Special aunt of Jake, Dylan, Kaylee, and Megan. Visitation Monday, July 27th from 3-9pm with a Funeral Service at 7pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral service
07:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
