Lisa Ochoa (nee Hovey) passed away unexpectedly on February 9, 2020, at the age of 57.
Beloved wife of Michael Sternberg.
Loving mother of Ryan.
Dear sister of Michael Hovey and John (Angie) Hovey and sister-in-law of Lawrence (Cynthia) Sternberg, Steven (Margaret) Sternberg and Christopher (Elaine) Sternberg.
Lisa is pre-deceased by her parents John and Gloria Hovey and her brother, David Hovey.
She will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her faithful companions Conan, Frodo and Orion.
Visitation Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a 3:00 p.m. service at the Edward Korkoian Funeral Home Spiller-Spitler Chapel, 836 N. Main Street, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.
In lieu of flower memorial donations are to the Michigan Humane Society.
To send a loving message, please visit Lisa's obituary at www.ekfh.net.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020