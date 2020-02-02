Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Liza Papageorgiou
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Liza Papageorgiou

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Liza Papageorgiou Obituary
Liza Papageorgiou

- - January 30, 2020. Loving wife of George. Dear mother of Maria Costopoulos (Andrew) and Demetrios (Minnie). Grandmother of Amanda Konstandas (Chris), Stephanie Conway (Matthew), George Costopoulos (Tiffany), Georgia Agrusa (Johnny) and Anastasia Costopoulos. Great-grandmother of Konstantinos, Katerina and Andrew John. Sister of Penelope Moninas-Seaborn. Aunt of Angela Seaborn and several other nieces, nephews and Godchildren. Family will receive friends Monday 3 - 8 p.m. with Daughters of Penelope Service 6:45 p.m. and Trisagion prayers 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons 2600 Crooks Rd (between Maple and Big Beaver), Troy, 248-362-2500. Funeral service Tuesday 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 760 W. Wattles, Troy. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m. Interment at White Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial tributes to Ahepa Scholarship Fund thru the Church App.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Liza's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -