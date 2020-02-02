|
Liza Papageorgiou
- - January 30, 2020. Loving wife of George. Dear mother of Maria Costopoulos (Andrew) and Demetrios (Minnie). Grandmother of Amanda Konstandas (Chris), Stephanie Conway (Matthew), George Costopoulos (Tiffany), Georgia Agrusa (Johnny) and Anastasia Costopoulos. Great-grandmother of Konstantinos, Katerina and Andrew John. Sister of Penelope Moninas-Seaborn. Aunt of Angela Seaborn and several other nieces, nephews and Godchildren. Family will receive friends Monday 3 - 8 p.m. with Daughters of Penelope Service 6:45 p.m. and Trisagion prayers 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons 2600 Crooks Rd (between Maple and Big Beaver), Troy, 248-362-2500. Funeral service Tuesday 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 760 W. Wattles, Troy. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m. Interment at White Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial tributes to Ahepa Scholarship Fund thru the Church App.
