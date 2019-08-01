Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Martenson Funeral Home
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI
Lloyd B. Bellamy


1941 - 2019
Lloyd B. Bellamy Obituary
Lloyd B. Bellamy

Trenton - Lloyd B. Bellamy, born on June 23, 1941 left this world on his own terms July 30, 2019. Age 78 of Trenton Michigan. Survived by his daughter Susan (Mark) Weisbrod, formerly Susan Hunter and his granddaughter Samantha Weisbrod. Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife Joan in 1993.

Visitation will take place Friday August 2nd 12:00PM until 2:00PM at Martenson Family of Funeral Homes 3200 West Rd. Private interment will take place at Oak Ridge Cemetery

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
