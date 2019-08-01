|
Lloyd B. Bellamy
Trenton - Lloyd B. Bellamy, born on June 23, 1941 left this world on his own terms July 30, 2019. Age 78 of Trenton Michigan. Survived by his daughter Susan (Mark) Weisbrod, formerly Susan Hunter and his granddaughter Samantha Weisbrod. Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife Joan in 1993.
Visitation will take place Friday August 2nd 12:00PM until 2:00PM at Martenson Family of Funeral Homes 3200 West Rd. Private interment will take place at Oak Ridge Cemetery
