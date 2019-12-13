|
Lloyd L. Racine
Clinton Twp - Lloyd Racine transitioned into eternal life on December 8, 2019. Born in Ishpeming, Michigan, 1934, Lloyd was the ninth and youngest child of Emma and George Racine. He was the last remaining member of his immediate family.
Lloyd was the first in his family to complete his education, graduating from Northern Michigan University with a Bachelor's Degree in Education and continuing on to a Master's Degree in School Administration. Following a career in mathematics education Lloyd retired from Warren Consolidated Schools in 1993.
Lloyd enjoyed a variety of hobbies which included wine making and traveling. He especially enjoyed a good game of cribbage and was usually the luckiest player at the table. Lloyd loved spending summers in the Upper Peninsula at the Racine Camp on the Dead River Basin where many hours were shared in the company of family and friends. As a faithful member of Grace Episcopal Church in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, Lloyd served as a vestry member and a dedicated volunteer.
Lloyd is survived by his wife Marilee (Magnuson) and his children—Julie Knight; George Racine (his favorite daughter-in-law, Julianne); Jennifer Holland (Brian); and Elizabeth Racine; grandchildren—Steven and Jeremy Racine; John Knight; Emily Rabin; and Zachary and Kaitlin Gratti; great grandsons—Eli and Owen Racine; plus many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held at Grace Episcopal Church on December 20 at 4 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m. After the service a dinner will be held in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to a charity in Lloyd's honor.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019