Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
17051 24 Mile
Macomb, MI
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
17051 24 Mile
Macomb, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Albright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Ann Albright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Ann Albright Obituary
Lois Ann Albright

Chesterfield - Lois Ann Albright, age 77 departed to her heavenly home on December 5, 2019. Lois was born in Detroit in 1942. She graduated from Lutheran East High School in 1960. Lois married Chuck in 1964. She resided in Harrison Township until 1999 and then moved to Chesterfield Township. Cherished mother of Charles IV (Tamara) and Terry (Teresa); grandmother of Tiffany, Nicole, Charles V., Bradley, and Tyler; great grandmother of Harmony. Dear sister of Nancy (Kenneth) Johnson. In heaven, Lois will join her parents Rose and Sidney; along with great grandson Gio. Lois will be missed by all friends and family for her loving and friendly demeanor. Visitation 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Service on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 17051 24 Mile, Macomb. Memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -