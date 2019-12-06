|
|
Lois Ann Albright
Chesterfield - Lois Ann Albright, age 77 departed to her heavenly home on December 5, 2019. Lois was born in Detroit in 1942. She graduated from Lutheran East High School in 1960. Lois married Chuck in 1964. She resided in Harrison Township until 1999 and then moved to Chesterfield Township. Cherished mother of Charles IV (Tamara) and Terry (Teresa); grandmother of Tiffany, Nicole, Charles V., Bradley, and Tyler; great grandmother of Harmony. Dear sister of Nancy (Kenneth) Johnson. In heaven, Lois will join her parents Rose and Sidney; along with great grandson Gio. Lois will be missed by all friends and family for her loving and friendly demeanor. Visitation 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Service on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 17051 24 Mile, Macomb. Memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019