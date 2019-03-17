|
Lois Ann Steffy
Bloomfield Hills - 89, passed away peacefully on February 12th surrounded by her family, and is now with her husband, William Donald Steffy, who died in 1988. She was born, and grew up in Detroit, and later lived in Bloomfield Hills. She graduated from Mercy College with a degree in Nursing, which came in handy with five children. She was a dedicated volunteer, an avid bridge player, and traveled the world with her daughters. She was a gracious lady, who loved and was loved by her many friends and family, who will miss her dearly. She is survived by her children, Mary, John, Steven, Ann (Daniel) Postler and Fr. David LC, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her sister Patricia Snyder and brother Lawrence Smith. A memorial mass will be held on March 22nd, 12PM, St. Regis Catholic Church, Bloomfield Hills.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019