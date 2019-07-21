Services
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-382-1150
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
9000 Laurence (at Wick)
Allen Park, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
9000 Laurence (at Wick)
Allen Park, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Teed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Ann Teed


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Ann Teed Obituary
Lois Ann Teed

Allen Park - Lois Ann Teed. Age 77 of Allen Park died peacefully on July 18, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry; children Mary Lois (Michael) Gass, David Teed (Janelle Sammut), Jim (Lisa) Teed, Dennis (Emily) Teed, Robert (Mary) Teed, Joe (Jennifer) Teed and sixteen grandchildren. Also survived by brother Leo (Patty) Hirsch, sister Mary Lou (late Jim) Sullivan and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Leo and Irene Hirsch, brothers Rev. Robert Hirsch (C.SS.R), John (late Jacqueline) Hirsch, Richard Hirsch and grandson Mark Gass. Visitation 1:00pm - 8:00pm Sunday, July 21 at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park (313-382-1150). Funeral service 10:00am Monday, July 22 (In state from 9:30am) at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 9000 Laurence (at Wick), Allen Park. Sign online guestbook at www.weisefuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
Download Now