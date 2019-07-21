|
|
Lois Ann Teed
Allen Park - Lois Ann Teed. Age 77 of Allen Park died peacefully on July 18, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry; children Mary Lois (Michael) Gass, David Teed (Janelle Sammut), Jim (Lisa) Teed, Dennis (Emily) Teed, Robert (Mary) Teed, Joe (Jennifer) Teed and sixteen grandchildren. Also survived by brother Leo (Patty) Hirsch, sister Mary Lou (late Jim) Sullivan and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Leo and Irene Hirsch, brothers Rev. Robert Hirsch (C.SS.R), John (late Jacqueline) Hirsch, Richard Hirsch and grandson Mark Gass. Visitation 1:00pm - 8:00pm Sunday, July 21 at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park (313-382-1150). Funeral service 10:00am Monday, July 22 (In state from 9:30am) at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 9000 Laurence (at Wick), Allen Park. Sign online guestbook at www.weisefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019