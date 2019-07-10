|
Lois Anne Lark
Selinsgrove, PA - Lois Anne Lark, 67, died of ALS Saturday night July 6th in her home in Selinsgrove, Pennysylvania. She was surrounded by family.
Lois was the fifth child of Don and Mildred (Thome) Lark of Detroit, Michigan. She attended St Brigid's, Immaculata and St. Mary's of Redford in Detroit. Lois is survived by 12 siblings: Mary (Ivan) Benda, Don, John, Patricia Clancy, Millie (Pete) Lark McParlane, Noreen, Leonard (Kathy), Ruth (Mark) Vernacchia, Edward (Annie), Rosemary, Christine (Andy) Horn, Raymond (Angie), her 19 nieces and nephews, former spouse Richard Mattern and his children Ty and Tracy and their children. Lois is preceded in death by Mary Elizabeth Clancy and her mother Mildred Lark and father Don Lark. Our loss is her joy. Her spirit was strong throughout her year and a half illness.
A funeral mass will be said for Lois on July 20 at 10am by Fr. Tukura Pius Michael at St. Pius X, 112 Fairview Dr, Selinsgrove, PA 17870
Lois asks in lieu of flowers donations could be made to The Refuge, 821 Market St, Sunbury, PA 17801 sunburyrefuge.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 10, 2019