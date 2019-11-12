|
|
Lois Hansen
Plymouth - Lois Hansen, age 88, passed away on October 2, 2019, after a year of in-home hospice care by her son in Portage.
Born in Plymouth to Irene and Kenneth Packard, Lois was a descendant of one of Plymouth's earliest settlers and had American lineage reaching back to the 17th century.
She graduated from Plymouth High School in 1949, from the University of Michigan School of Nursing in 1952, and later earned a BS degree in nursing at Case Western Reserve University while working at the Cleveland Clinic. Her nursing career was mostly associated with U of M Hospitals in Ann Arbor. She later worked for several years at Field Elementary School as a Teacher's Aide.
Besides being a devoted mother and homemaker, Lois gave generous support as donor and volunteer to environmental conservation efforts and to Plymouth Public Schools, Plymouth District Library, Youth Symphony, etc. Among her favorite activities were sewing, knitting, gardening, planting trees, raising butterflies, repairing books, and encouraging and teaching children to read.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Patricia and brother Richard, and is survived by her husband of 59 years, Lynn, her daughter Jean Hansen, son Harold Hansen, grandchildren Amelia Hansen and Henry Hansen, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
As requested by Lois, cremation has taken place, and no ceremony will be held.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019