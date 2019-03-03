|
Lois M. Timm
Rochester Hills - Lois M., age 91, of Rochester Hills, MI, passed away on February 28, 2019. She is survived by her children, David (Donna) Timm, Jeannine (Keith) Moreland, and Mary Beth Timm; her grandchildren, Evan Timm, Jenna Timm, Andrea Moreland, and Michael Moreland; and her sister, Marian (Rev. John) Kuntz. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Rochester, MI. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 2-4 PM & 6-8 PM at Pixley Funeral Home in Rochester, MI. For more information, please visit www.pixleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 3, 2019