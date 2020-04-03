|
Lois Mitchell Cromie
Rochester Hills - CROMIE, Lois Mitchell, age 90 of Rochester Hills, MI, passed away on April 2, 2020. She was born in Detroit, MI on May 26, 1929daughter of the late James and Fern (Maginn) Mitchell. Mrs. Cromie graduated from Northwestern High School and earned her Bachelors Degree with a Teaching Certificate in Elementary Education from Michigan State University. Lois was a 2nd grade teacher at Adams Elementary in Birmingham, Michigan. She was a loving mother for many years. Lois later joined Williams International as a Human Resources Secretary. Mrs. Cromie was a member of Warren Rotary Anns, Nomads Travel Club, The Birmingham Community House Women's Club and in as stock club and had a passion for traveling, nature, hiking, reading, parties, gardening particularly at her cottage and being with her family. She is survived by her children Frederick J. (Camie) Cromie, Ted W. Cromie, and Janet C. (Tom) Niswonger; Grandchildren Frederick J. Cromie IV, Daniel J. (Colleen) Cromie, Katie L. Madill, Jeffrey R. (Samantha) Niswonger, Christopher J. (Amanda) Niswonger, Kyle M. Niswonger, Alex M. (Lindsey) Cromie, Parker W. Cromie. Lois has 7 loving grandchildren which she cherished.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brother James (Marjorie) Mitchell, Virginia Mitchell, Madeline (Owen) Birchman. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.pixleyfh.com. Arrangements in care of Pixley Funeral Home, Rochester.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020