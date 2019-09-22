|
Lois Rowe
Birmingham - Lois Ann Hufnagel Rowe, age 89, passed peacefully Sept 9th, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Calvin. Loving mother of Stephen(Pamela) and Lisa(Thomas)Pellerito; proud grandmother of 4 and great grandmother of 5; and dear sister to Bruce(Elizabeth)Hufnagel. Lois was an elementary school teacher, played and taught piano and inspired the love of music in others. A family memorial service will be held in West Unity, OH.
