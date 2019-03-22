|
|
Lois W. Teasdale
- - Teasdale, Lois W. (nee Luckfelt)
March 15, 2019. Age 87. Beloved wife of Bernard. Dearest mother of Dean (Debbie) Teasdale, Donata (the late Cliff) Mittlestat, Michael (Lisa) Teasdale, Judy Franz and Kathleen (Eric Limburg) Teasdale. Loving grandmother of Angela, Patrick, Jeffrey, Charles, Cherie, Jeffrey, Chelsea and Mariah. Proud great grandmother of Jacob, Cora, Brooklyn, Wyatt, Alexander, Kennedy and Cody. Predeceased by siblings Robert Luckfelt, Juanita VanNieulande, Barbara Jean Luckfelt, Maryann Frank, William Luckfelt and Sandra Stenson. Survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3-9pm. Funeral Tuesday 10:00am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Interment. Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak. Share memories with trhe family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019