Lona D. Campbell Obituary
Clinton Township - Lona D. Campbell of Clinton Township, age 89, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George R. Campbell III. Loving mother of Nancy (Richard) Rae and George (Ann) Campbell IV. Adoring Grandmother of Stephanie (Shaun) Fulton, George Campbell V and Nicole Campbell. Proud Great Grandmother to Emma Rae Fulton. There will be a private memorial service with burial at the Great Lakes National Cemetery. Arrangements by Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home-Utica Please share a memory or expression of sympathy at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020
