Lora, McGrath Berkley
McGrath, Lora, age 87, passed away on July 5. Loving wife of the late Robert McGrath. Dear mother of Brenda (Ken) Gaunt, Sue (Michael Guerriero), Kimberly (Randy) Williams, and Patrick (Ami Ferrer) McGrath. Beloved sister to the late Hubert and Herbert Heagerty. Cherished grandmother of Lauren Gaunt and Eric Wilson. Visitation Saturday the 13th 9:30 a.m. until the time of service 12 p.m. at the Wm. Sullivan and Son Funeral Home, 705 W 11 Mile Road (4 blocks E of Woodward), Royal Oak. Memorial contributions appreciated to Angela Hospice and Stagecrafters are appreciated. Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019