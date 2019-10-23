|
Lorelei E. Lockard
Lockard, Lorelei E. age 89 - Beloved wife of the late Wilbert, and loving mother of Sandra (John) Lupu, Wendy (David) Stan, Thomas Lockard, and Nancy (Earl) Ward. Dear sister of Doris Miller and Richard Havens. Cherished grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 5. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road). Mrs. Lockard will lie in state Friday 10am at Christ Lutheran Church, 32300 Schoenherr Road, Warren, MI, until the time of the Funeral Service 11am. Memorial donations appreciated to Christ Lutheran Church Music Department. Please share memories www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019