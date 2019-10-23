Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorelei Lockard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorelei E. Lockard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorelei E. Lockard Obituary
Lorelei E. Lockard

Lockard, Lorelei E. age 89 - Beloved wife of the late Wilbert, and loving mother of Sandra (John) Lupu, Wendy (David) Stan, Thomas Lockard, and Nancy (Earl) Ward. Dear sister of Doris Miller and Richard Havens. Cherished grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 5. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road). Mrs. Lockard will lie in state Friday 10am at Christ Lutheran Church, 32300 Schoenherr Road, Warren, MI, until the time of the Funeral Service 11am. Memorial donations appreciated to Christ Lutheran Church Music Department. Please share memories www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorelei's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now