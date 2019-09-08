Services
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
(313) 881-8500
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Resources
Loren J. Tibbitts


1938 - 2019
Loren J. Tibbitts Obituary
Loren J. Tibbitts

Grosse Pointe Woods - Loren Jay (Larry) Tibbitts was born on January 14, 1938 in Riverside, CA, and passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019 in Grosse Pointe, MI, surrounded by family. Larry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carole Cox Tibbitts, his son JC Tibbitts (Cassie), daughter Shelly Tucker (Peter), grandchildren Gabriela, Ethan, Sammy, Mason, Julia, Eleanor, and Piper. He is predeceased by his parents, Edith and John Tibbitts, his brother, Jim Tibbitts (2018), and his son, Marty Tibbitts (2018). Larry's family would like all donations to be directed to the to further research on the disease that claimed his life. We will celebrate Larry's life from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230. Share a memory at: www.verheyden.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019
