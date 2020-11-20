Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Loren Keith Beard Jr.



Rochester Hills - Dr. Loren Keith Beard, Jr., 66, of Rochester Hills, died Saturday November 14, 2020 at The Pines of Burton. Retired from Chrysler Headquarters where he worked as a fuel specialist. Husband of the late, Denise (nee Harris). Brother of Larry (Pearl) Beard of Metamora, Gerald (Terri) Beard of Greer, SC and Susan (John) Pavelec of Holly. Son of the late Loren and Thelma Beard. Cremation arrangements in care of Chagnon Funeral Home, Onaway.









