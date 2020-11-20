1/
Dr. Loren Keith Beard Jr.
Dr. Loren Keith Beard Jr.

Rochester Hills - Dr. Loren Keith Beard, Jr., 66, of Rochester Hills, died Saturday November 14, 2020 at The Pines of Burton. Retired from Chrysler Headquarters where he worked as a fuel specialist. Husband of the late, Denise (nee Harris). Brother of Larry (Pearl) Beard of Metamora, Gerald (Terri) Beard of Greer, SC and Susan (John) Pavelec of Holly. Son of the late Loren and Thelma Beard. Cremation arrangements in care of Chagnon Funeral Home, Onaway.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
