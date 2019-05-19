|
Lorene H. Hale
Farmington Hills - 77, passed away at her Florida home on May 15, 2019. Surviving are her beloved husband of nearly 60 years, John; children, Deborah (Larry) Ward, John III (Cori), Donna (Tony) Chilkiewicz and Diane (Chris) Campbell; and eight grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, May 22, 2-8 pm, with 7 pm prayers and remembrances, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral mass Thursday, May 23, 10:30 am (in state at 10:00 am) at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Entombment Parkview Memorial, Livonia. In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions suggested to Vista Maria, Dearborn Heights, or of Michigan. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019