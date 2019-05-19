Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
32200 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
32200 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorene Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorene H. Hale

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorene H. Hale Obituary
Lorene H. Hale

Farmington Hills - 77, passed away at her Florida home on May 15, 2019. Surviving are her beloved husband of nearly 60 years, John; children, Deborah (Larry) Ward, John III (Cori), Donna (Tony) Chilkiewicz and Diane (Chris) Campbell; and eight grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, May 22, 2-8 pm, with 7 pm prayers and remembrances, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral mass Thursday, May 23, 10:30 am (in state at 10:00 am) at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Entombment Parkview Memorial, Livonia. In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions suggested to Vista Maria, Dearborn Heights, or of Michigan. heeney-sundquist.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now