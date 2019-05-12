|
Lorenzo J. Shelton, Sr.
Southfield - Lorenzo Julius Shelton was born Monday, January 29, 1934 in Detroit, MI to the late Reverend Alexander Alfred and Harriett Ophilena Shelton. He was one of eight children. Lorenzo, known to his family affectionately as "Lo", was raised in Detroit, MI.
Lorenzo served in the distinguished 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army until 1958. In Detroit, he served as a 1st Class Stationary Engineer for over 45 years. He passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Southfield after a short illness. His memories will be cherished by family and a multitude of friends. Lorenzo's Memorial Service will be held 11am on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Plymouth United Church of Christ in Detroit, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019