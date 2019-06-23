|
Loreta Vitale
Rochester Hills - Loreta Vitale of Rochester Hills, Michigan, passed away in the loving care of her family on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at age 82.
Born in Sora, Italy on May 21,1937 to Beniamino Alonzi and Maria Greco. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Fiorino; children Maria Teresa (Arduino), Maria Luisa, Floyd (Julie), Anthony (Dawn); grandchildren Andrea (Michael), Joe (Daniela), Sante (Elizabeth), Daniele (Mari), Lorenzo, Matteo, Marisa, Angelina, and Luca; great grandchildren Anthony, Alessandro and Estelle. Loving wife, devoted mother, sister, aunt, and Nonna. Beloved sister to Maria, Liberata, Gioacchino, and Gianna in Italy whom she visited regularly. She loved life and adventures, traveling, cooking, dancing, and being surrounded by her family. She was generous, strong, brave, and perseverant in her life journey.
Visitation Monday 2-9pm with a 7pm Rosary service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Funeral Tuesday instate 9:30am at San Francesco Catholic Church 22870 S. Nunneley until time of Mass 10am. Entombment Christian Memorial Gardens Cemetery.Donations appreciated for Sepsis Alliance Rochester Stomp Out Sepsis at donate.sepsis.org/loreta
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 23, 2019