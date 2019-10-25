|
Loretta Charnesky
Southfield - (nee Grendys), age 90, passed away October 23, 2019. She is the dearest wife of George for over 71 years; loving mother of Dennis (Sharon), Cheryl Essiambre, Kevin (Jerri), James (Hanna), Nancy, Thomas (Karen); beloved grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 9; fondest sister of Rita Morin & Estelle Trilevsky (Greg). Visitation Sunday, October 27, 2-8 pm, with a rosary at 7 pm at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd. (btwn 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River) Downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Monday, October 28, 10 am (in state 9:30 am), Church of the Transfiguration, 25225 Code Rd, Southfield, MI., 44033. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019