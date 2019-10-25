Services
Lutheran Funerals & Cremation Services of Michigan
23720 Farmington Road
Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lutheran Funerals & Cremation Services of Michigan
23720 Farmington Road
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Lutheran Funerals & Cremation Services of Michigan
23720 Farmington Road
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of the Transfiguration
25225 Code Rd
Southfield, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Transfiguration
25225 Code Rd
Southfield, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Charnesky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Charnesky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Charnesky Obituary
Loretta Charnesky

Southfield - (nee Grendys), age 90, passed away October 23, 2019. She is the dearest wife of George for over 71 years; loving mother of Dennis (Sharon), Cheryl Essiambre, Kevin (Jerri), James (Hanna), Nancy, Thomas (Karen); beloved grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 9; fondest sister of Rita Morin & Estelle Trilevsky (Greg). Visitation Sunday, October 27, 2-8 pm, with a rosary at 7 pm at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd. (btwn 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River) Downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Monday, October 28, 10 am (in state 9:30 am), Church of the Transfiguration, 25225 Code Rd, Southfield, MI., 44033. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. heeney-sundquist.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now