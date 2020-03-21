Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
Loretta H. Sniezyk

Loretta H. Sniezyk Obituary
Loretta H. Sniezyk

Roseville - March 20, 2020, age 87. Beloved wife of Gene. Dearest mother of Carol (Frank Waseleski) Sniezyk, Pamela Darling, Anthony (Nancy), Theresa (James) Leplow, and the late John. Loving grandmother of 12; great grandmother of 21; and great great grandmother of 1. Dear sister of Margaret (the late Jack) Wilder and the late Mary (the late Bud) Ortman. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation Monday 5-8 with an evening rosary at Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. Instate Tuesday 10:30 a.m. until an 11 a.m. Mass at Sweetest Heart of Mary Church, 4440 Russell (at Canfield) Detroit. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be addressed to Sweetest Heart of Mary Church. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com. *In accordance with the Governor's order, funeral gatherings will be limited to 50 people.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
