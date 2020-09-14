Loretta Louise (nee: Buichel) Couwlier



Loretta Louise (nee: Buichel) Couwlier, age 86, passed away September 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald for 67 years. Loretta worked at Chrysler, Mopar, in parts procurement. She loved children, had endless energy and made the best apple pie. Loving mother of Janet (Damien) Karpinski, Donald, Mark, Charles (Leah), Gary, Lori (Mark) Berrens and Carol (Michael) McMahon. Proud grandmother of twelve and great-grandmother of seven. Dearest sister of Laurine Connelly and Linda Reiterman and step-sisters Patricia, Mary Lou and Betty Jane. In state Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 10am until time of funeral mass at 10:30am at St. Faustina Catholic Church, 14025 Twelve Mile Road, Warren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Please share a memory with her family on Loretta's online guestbook.









