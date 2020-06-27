Loretta Siegel Ziegelman
Sarasota, Florida - Loretta Siegel Ziegelman, 81, of Sarasota, Florida and West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 26 June 2020. Beloved wife of 61 years of Dr. Seymour Ziegelman. Cherished mother of Sharon Ziegelman, Julie Ziegelman, and Daryl (Cindy) Ziegelman. Loving Grams of Steven (Carly) Betel, Melanie Betel, Ahava "Thea" Jackman, Beatrix Jackman, Sam and Evan Ziegelman and the late Theol Ray Jackman III, Great-grandmother of Aurora Betel. Devoted daughter of the late David and the late Sarah Siegel. Sister of the late Richard (the late Susan) Siegel. A PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 4:00 P.M. SUNDAY, JUNE 28, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.