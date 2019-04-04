|
Loretta Sieracki
Macomb - Loretta June Sieracki, age 85 of Macomb, passed away April 2, 2019. Loving wife of the late John; beloved mother of Michael, Susan (Michael) Dagostino, Lawrence (Yinru), Andrew (Marybeth), Kenneth (Diane), and Donald (the late Gina); cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 7; she is also survived by many special nieces and nephews, especially Diana Croce. Predeceased by her siblings Lorraine, Lois, and John.
Visitation Friday, April 5 from 3-9pm with a 7pm rosary. Funeral service Saturday, April 6 at St. Isidore Catholic Church at 12pm, instate 11:30am.Prayers at Resurrection Cemetery to follow.
Please leave a memory at lee-ellenafuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019