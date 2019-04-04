Services
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb Township, MI 48044
(586) 412-8999
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
Macomb - Loretta June Sieracki, age 85 of Macomb, passed away April 2, 2019. Loving wife of the late John; beloved mother of Michael, Susan (Michael) Dagostino, Lawrence (Yinru), Andrew (Marybeth), Kenneth (Diane), and Donald (the late Gina); cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 7; she is also survived by many special nieces and nephews, especially Diana Croce. Predeceased by her siblings Lorraine, Lois, and John.

Visitation Friday, April 5 from 3-9pm with a 7pm rosary. Funeral service Saturday, April 6 at St. Isidore Catholic Church at 12pm, instate 11:30am.Prayers at Resurrection Cemetery to follow.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019
