Lori Ann Helhowski

Lori Ann Helhowski Obituary
Lori Ann Helhowski

Lori Ann Helhowski, age 57, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020.

Loving mother of Eric Mandziuk. Beloved daughter of Shirley Quick (nee Ross).

Cherished sister of Cathy (Ricky) Zak and Cindy (Sam) Wasik. Loving aunt to Sarah, Jordan, Paige and Madison. Dear family through previous marriage, Eric, Chase, and Zachary Helhowski.

She was preceded in death by her son Matthew in 1989 and loving father Donald Wayne Quick in 2017.

Lori was loved and will be missed dearly by friends and family.

Visitation Friday at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. (NW corner of Ryan Rd.) from 3 until 9 pm. Funeral Service Saturday, instate at 11:30 am with a service following at 12 pm. Please share memories at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
