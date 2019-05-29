|
Lori Kay Nagle
- - Age 61, died peacefully May 27, 2019.
Beloved wife of Chris. Loving mother of Brad (Leah) Nagle, Patrick Nagle, Casey (Anna) Nagle, Kelli (Jon) Moon, Lauren (Marcus) Del Negro, and Paige Nagle. Cherished grandmother of 6. Dear daughter of Esther (the late Mac) McPhee. Sister of Cheryl Culver. Daughter-in-law of Loretta (Jim) Ryan. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Thursday 3-8pm. Funeral at Highland Park Baptist Church, 28600 Lahser Rd, Southfield, Friday 10am. Memorials appreciated to Angels' Place.
Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 29, 2019