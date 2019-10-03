Resources
1956 - 2019
Northville - Lori Terrill of Northville, passed away September 28, 2019 at the age of 62. Beloved daughter of the late William and Pearl Terrill. Dearest sister of William R. (Linda), Richard J., David R. (Judy), Ellen (Robert) Kain, and the late Marilyn J. (James) Anderson. She leaves behind an abundance of loving nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. In cherished memory of Lori memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, Second Harvest Food Bank, or the Angela Hospice Care Center. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
