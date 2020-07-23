1/1
Lorine B. Anolick
1930 - 2020
Lorine B. Anolick

Lorine B. Anolick was born September 7, 1930 and passed away on July 22, 2020 at the age of 89. Wife of the late Edward Anolick, mother of Dave (Mary Lou), John (Cindy), Lori (late Joe), Lynn (Dennis) and Bob (Tamera), grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 11, aunt of 14 nieces and nephews. Dear sister of Ann (late Stan) and the late Bob (Virginia), Jim (Bette), Tom (Jinx) and Lil.

Visitation will be held Monday July 27, 2020 at Harry J Will Funeral Home at 37000 Six Mile Rd, Livonia from 12pm until time of service at 4pm.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Home
JUL
27
Service
04:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
7345913700
