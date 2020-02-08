|
Lorna "Marilyn" Powers
Lorna "Marilyn" Powers February 7, 2020 age 83. Beloved mother of Karen (Chris) Schollenberger, Shelley Powers (John Brimmell) and Paula (Allen) Stout. Cherished "Bama" of A.J. Stout. Dear sister of William Alan (Susana) Selesky and the late Dante Vallero (the late Delphine). Visitation at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke), Utica, Monday 3:00pm until funeral service at 6:30pm. Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020