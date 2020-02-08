Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorna Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorna "Marilyn" Powers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorna "Marilyn" Powers Obituary
Lorna "Marilyn" Powers

Lorna "Marilyn" Powers February 7, 2020 age 83. Beloved mother of Karen (Chris) Schollenberger, Shelley Powers (John Brimmell) and Paula (Allen) Stout. Cherished "Bama" of A.J. Stout. Dear sister of William Alan (Susana) Selesky and the late Dante Vallero (the late Delphine). Visitation at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke), Utica, Monday 3:00pm until funeral service at 6:30pm. Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -