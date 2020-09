Lorraine Hamacher

Lorraine HamacherSt. Clair Shores - Lorraine Sylvia Hamacher, age 87, passed away on August 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband James. Lorraine is survived by her daughters: Alicia (Brian) Piggott, Allison Hamacher; grandchildren: James, Jonathan, Addy; and sister: Constance (John) Hill. She worked for 20 years at Jacobson's in the cosmetics department and was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and finance officer and volunteer. Visitation on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral service on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Instate 10:30 a.m.) at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 29915 Greater Mack, St. Clair Shores. www.kaulfuneralhome.com