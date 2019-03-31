Services
Lying in State
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland
21201 13 Mile Rd
St. Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland
21201 13 Mile Rd
St. Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Locke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Locke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorraine Locke Obituary
Lorraine Locke

St. Clair Shores - Lorraine M. Locke, 92, passed away March 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband James D. Locke Sr. Lorraine is survived by her children: Marcia (Greg) McMorrow, James Locke Jr., Patricia (Mike) Ruman; grandchildren: Shannon, Ryan, Michael, Tricia, Natalie, Katie and 4 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Instate 9:30 a.m.) at St. Margaret of Scotland, 21201 13 Mile Rd., St. Clair Shores. www.kaulfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.